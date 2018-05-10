Jessie James Decker's Brother John Involved in Near-Fatal Car Crash

Jessie James Decker's little brother is counting his blessings.

Just days ago, John James was in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. when he suffered a seizure behind the wheel and lost control of his vehicle and caused it to roll. John first recalled the terrifying ordeal on Instagram, which he tells E! News in an exclusive interview has really put his life into renewed perspective.

The 23-year-old said he was "feeling so good" and on his way to the gym after spending time in a UV sauna when "all of a sudden" he began seizing.

"The only way I can describe it is that I was screaming in my own head but couldn't control my body," John shared with us. "I remember thinking there was nothing I could do."