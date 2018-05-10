Sons of Anarchy Star David Labrava's Teenage Son Commits Suicide

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 10, 2018 4:04 PM

David Labrava has shared heartbreaking news with his fans on social media.

In a message to his followers on Wednesday, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed that his 16-year-old son, Tycho, took his life just days ago.

"Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this," he wrote. "This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them I am broken."

Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Officially Happening at FX

A GoFundMe page has now been set up in memory of Tycho.

"On May 5th, 2018 Tycho Spelis Chiusano decided to end his life. He was 16 years old. He quietly suffered from depression for years and didn't know how to ask for help," the page reads. "An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him! Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other."

The message on the GoFundMe page continues, "Tycho's last wish was 'give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization'...so, that's exactly where it's going! Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what's hiding behind someone's smile. 100% of your donations will join Tycho's and go to a depression and bipolar organization."

