Fox Hates Us, Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth

The devastation has officially begun.

This is the time of year where we find out which shows have been mercilessly canceled to make way for all the new pilots, and Fox is the first to drop three bombs on us at once.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth have all officially been canceled, despite the fact that all three are well-loved by fans and critics.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine got a full five seasons, Last Man got four, and The Mick was only around for two. Both Last Man and The Mick have already aired their final episodes, with each one giving us great cliffhangers that will now never be resolved.