Inside Georgina Chapman's Inner Circle: How Huma Abedin, Keren Craig and David Oyelowo Helped Her Survive Scandal

When can you count on your friends if not in life's most difficult moments?

For Georgina Chapman, that time has been the last seven months, during which dozens of public allegations of ranging sexual misconduct at the hands of her husband, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, set life as she knew it ablaze.

When the initial allegations emerged in early October, "I lost ten pounds in five days," she revealed in a newly published Vogue profile. "I couldn't keep food down."

"My head was spinning. And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I'd ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn't make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn't an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here," she explained to the magazine.