Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen List Their NYC Apartment for Almost $14 Million

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 10, 2018 1:27 PM

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have listed their luxurious New York City apartment, and it can be all yours for a whopping $13.95 million dollars.

Since the One Madison Park apartment hit the market, it has drawn attention from people like the Prince of Monaco, who sent his Consul General, Kemal Koprulo, to view the swanky listing. After viewing the unit, the General remarked, "The stunning views caught our attention. It is indeed exceptional in every respect."

The unit was designed by famed architect Peter Marino, who is recognized for his work on the Los Angeles, Paris and Soho locations for Louis Vuitton, to name a few. Four bedrooms are spread across the unit's 3,310 square-feet—not too shabby for the Big Apple! 

Michael Bolla, the Sotheby's broker who is responsible for the listing, describes the residence as, "one of those buildings where talent met opportunity in the perfect spot at the perfect time and Unit 48 is beautifully situated in the tower for one to truly appreciate its immediate surroundings and all of New York."

And, of course, the fashionable couple designed the 48th floor to compliment their tastes by collaborating with designer, Barlas Baylar, from Hudson Furniture, who has had partnerships with Alexander McQueen and who helped to design the 2014 Oscars.

The A-list couple bought the One Madison Park apartment, which is located in the Flatiron District, in February 2014 for $11.7 million dollars.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

