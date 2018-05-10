Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen List Their NYC Apartment for Almost $14 Million

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have listed their luxurious New York City apartment, and it can be all yours for a whopping $13.95 million dollars.

Since the One Madison Park apartment hit the market, it has drawn attention from people like the Prince of Monaco, who sent his Consul General, Kemal Koprulo, to view the swanky listing. After viewing the unit, the General remarked, "The stunning views caught our attention. It is indeed exceptional in every respect."

The unit was designed by famed architect Peter Marino, who is recognized for his work on the Los Angeles, Paris and Soho locations for Louis Vuitton, to name a few. Four bedrooms are spread across the unit's 3,310 square-feet—not too shabby for the Big Apple!