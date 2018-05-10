Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence After Mac Miller Split

Ariana Grande is speaking out following her split with Mac Miller.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer posted a photo with the rapper to her Instagram Story Thursday along with a message about their breakup.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," Grande wrote. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," she continued. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"