Met Gala 2018 Style Superlatives: What the Fashion Weighs In

Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue
by Diana Nguyen | Thu., May. 10, 2018 11:56 AM
Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue
The What the Fashion panel has spoken!
"This was definitely the best Met Gala I've seen in the past five years," noted Morgan Stewart. Now that the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and co-host Justin Martindale have broken down the Met's style saints and sinners on the E! Snapchat show, we're tapping them for their style superlatives. We're not just talking about the typical "Best Smile" or "Most Popular" wins you see in high school yearbooks either. An over-the-top red carpet demands unique categories—from "Most Extra" to "Most Likely to Play Broccoli in the High School Play"—that only our fabulous hosts can explain.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Most Likely to Appear in an Eyes Wide Shut Reboot: Cara Delevingne
"The model was stunning in Dior Haute Couture: She was scary sexy behind the veil. The dress was modern, edgy—ugh, the stuff of fashion orgasms," shared Morgan.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Most Extra: Zendaya
"Her Joan of Arc look got all of us hearing voices. Chic, forward and on theme, she had us all burning at the stake," Justin explained.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Best Accessory: Jaden Smith
"The Louis Vuitton fur coat was enough, but boy was certified gold—and he brought the album to prove it," Morgan noted.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Most Likely to Play Broccoli in the High School Play: Frances McDormand
"If anyone can wear a leafy headpiece and twirl around, it's this Oscar winner. Eccentric, weird and why we LOVE EVERYTHING Frances," noted Justin.
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Most Likely to Be a Repeat Offender: Tiffany Haddish
"She's done it before, she'll do it again! The black-and-white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit was a little understated for the Met, but that train would look so perfect at a movie premiere or a party," said Morgan.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Most Likely to Crawl Back Under a Rock After the Gala: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
"These are the groundhogs of the Met. They always have the expressions of melting candles, dress like hoarders, and in a puff off smoke, we don't see them ever again 'til next year," said Justin.
Be sure to subscribe and catch What the Fashion every Thursday on Snapchat Discover.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?