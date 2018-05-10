Rosario Dawson Gets Naked to Celebrate Her 39th Birthday

Rosario Dawson is stripping down!

The Daredevil star turned 39 on Wednesday and took to Instagram—in her birthday suit—to celebrate the momentous occasion!

The revealing post, which has garnered over 150,000 likes and 6,000 comments so far, showed Dawson snapping a picture of her reflection in a bathroom mirror. In the shot, the star was completely nude, with her arm and a well-positioned vase of flowers covering certain areas.

Dawson, who adopted a daughter back in 2014, clearly isn't letting age or mother nature slow her down.

She captioned the stunning post, "Reflections on not letting gravity bring me down..."