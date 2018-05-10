Kim Kardashian Fears Upsetting Tristan Thompson Over New Khloe Kardashian Comments

Knowing Kim to be an "honest" person, Ryan Seacrest asked, "Is there any part of you that roots for Khloe and Tristan?" As her smile betrayed her feelings, Kim replied, "Yeah, I mean…" The audience began to laugh, prompting Kim to explain why she was choosing her words more carefully in this interview. "OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media—and not from Khloe. So, I'm going to...yes, I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love," Kim told Ryan and Kelly Ripa. "I'm always rooting for families."

"As your attorney," Kelly joked, "that's a great answer!"

In another preview from Friday's episode, Kim said her husband Kanye West is "doing really good," in spite of his recent interviews and controversial tweets. "He's in Wyoming recording. He has a couple albums, so he's just focused on that," she assured the co-hosts. "I will say, he gave me my first gray this week, and I am blaming that on him! But no, he's doing really good."