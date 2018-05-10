Alejandra Silva Married Richard Gere With Two Custom Wedding Gowns

Thu., May. 10, 2018

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In honor of her wedding to Richard GereAlejandra Silva had not one, but two romantic custom gowns for her special day. 

Last week, the activist and actor celebrated their nuptials with a party for loved ones in New York, including chef Eric Ripert, composer Bette Sussman and actress Saundra Santiago. Silva dressed for the milestone occasion in two custom creations by Israeli designer Yaniv Persy—one for the ceremony and another for the party. 

As Persy described, the first dress was a "solstice floral lace" wedding gown with an empire waistline. "It is very romantic and bohemian, yet elegant. It seamlessly balances the spiritual nature of the event alongside Alejandra's femininity," Persy explained. "We both thought it was a perfect choice—love at first sight."

Photos

Secret Celebrity Weddings

Alejandra Silva, Wedding, Sketches, Richard Gere

Yaniv Persy

Alejandra Silva, Wedding, Sketches, Richard Gere

Yaniv Persy

The second look was just as romantic, with dangling Swarovski pearls for a fringe effect and hand embroidery. "It is made of silk chiffon with fabric gathered at the hem to offer a more Spanish inspired take on a bohemian gown," Persy noted. "We then highlighted her shoulders to add a modern element to such a romantic dress." 

While the star-studded celebration took place earlier this month, a source told People that the two married "weeks and weeks ago" in a civil ceremony. 

E! News first caught wind of their burgeoning romance back in 2015 as they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht in Italy. 

The low-key couple have kept mum about tying the knot. When E! News spoke with Gere at a mid-April event ahead of the party, he wasn't sporting a wedding band. "It's invisible," he quipped back. 

By the looks of these wedding dresses, the beautiful bride definitely stood out on their unforgettable day. 

Congratulations to the bride and groom!

 

