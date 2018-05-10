Town & Country Apologizes to Monica Lewinsky After Dumping Her for Bill Clinton

Town & Country regrets their actions towards Monica Lewinsky.

The magazine has tweeted an apology to the activist and former White House intern after uninviting her to a social change event after former President Bill Clinton decided to attend.

"We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," Town & Country tweeted Thursday.

This tweet comes one day after Lewinsky posted a cryptic message on social media about being uninvited to the event.

"dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited," Lewinsky tweeted. "it's 2018. emily post would def not approve."