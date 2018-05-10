Liam Payne Says One Direction's Fame Made Him Go "A Little Bit Nuts"

One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne just dropped a brand new single and opened up about fame, old friends, and being a dad.

The 24-year-old singer spoke to #Legend magazine about his new single "Familiar," which he said is a song about the chase, "where you see somebody that you really like and you just want to get to know them more."

In the interview, Payne also admitted that his 1D fame got to his head back in the day.

"Fame made me a little bit nuts and distracted me a lot from the person I was," he revealed. "And it pissed me off in the end, because it was like, 'You could have been this guy, but you chose to do this.' Nobody really knew anything about me. I put on a front that wasn't really me."

The moment the band went on hiatus was a blessing for the singer. "I remember the day we finished, because of the place I was in, I was quite happy that we had a break," he said. "I said to the person with me at the time, 'Thank God I don't have to play that person again for a long time.' It was exhausting and I couldn't keep up with myself."