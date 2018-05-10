Anna Wintour Applauds Scarlett Johansson for Wearing Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala

Just days after Scarlett Johansson wore a Marchesa dress to the 2018 Met Gala, Anna Wintour appeared on The Late Show and praised the actress for wearing a dress by fashion designer and ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein Georgina Chapman.

The Avengers star was the first A-lister to wear Marchesa to a high-profile event since news of the Weinstein scandal broke. While host Stephen Colbert said he didn't think the dress went with the gala's "Heavenly Bodies" theme, he claimed the actress wore the gown as a statement that Chapman "shouldn't be punished for the sins of her husband," referencing the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the disgraced producer.

"I totally agree with that," Vogue's editor-in-chief said during Wednesday's episode. "I mean, Georgina is a brilliant designer, and I don't think that she should be blamed for her husband's behavior. I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett's part to wear a dress like—a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion."

Scarlett Johansson Explains Decision to Wear Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Shortly after the gala, Johansson explained her reasoning for wearing the designer in a statement to E! News.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," she stated. 

Marchesa also issued a statement.

"We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala," the brand stated. "She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look."

Back in October, Chapman issued a statement announcing her decision to leave Weinstein following the series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband." 

She also said that caring for the couple's two young children was her "first priority." Weinstein issued his own statement following Chapman's announcement. He said it was her decision to separate and that he understood and supported her decision.

Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

