Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Break Up

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 9, 2018 8:14 PM
Ariana Grande is back on the market.
E! News has learned the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and Mac Miller have broken up. We're told they split because of their busy work schedules but remain close friends. They love each other but as close friends.
One of the couple's last public appearances together was during 2018 Oscars weekend when they were spotted at Madonna's always exclusive after-party. Earlier this week, Ariana attended the 2018 Met Gala solo.
Ever since taking their romance public in August 2016, the pair has experienced some unforgettable memories together.
In addition to starring in the "My Favorite Part" music video and performing on stage together, the professionals developed a special bond away from cameras. And yes, they also created some unforgettable collaborations including "The Way."
"Just because we are two people who are in love and have a great relationship doesn't mean I am going to get weird about this incredible music we make," Mac shared on Power 105's The Breakfast Club. "I'm here to talk about music and I happen to be in a fantastic relationship with someone I also enjoy making music with so those lines can get blurred very easily on what I am here trying to do."
Just last year, Ariana covered Cosmopolitan's April issue where the "Side to Side" singer admitted to having feelings for Mac for a long time.
"We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent," she told the publication.
Moving forward, Ariana is focused on her new album titled Sweetener. In fact, Mac appeared more than supportive of the project on Twitter last month.
"Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you," he shared with his followers. "One of a kind."
Ariana is also set to open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 20 on NBC.
