Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala Ensemble Had a Hidden Message You Didn't See

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Blake Lively, Met Gala, 2018

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

She may have been last on the red carpet, but she was first on many people's best dressed list...

Blake Lively may have hands-down had the best ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night (we're willing to debate you on the topic, but you won't win), but there was a lot going on that even eagle-eyed fans may not have noticed when the 30-year-old opted for the ornate Versace gown.

For the night's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Blake had all eyes on her with her crimson dress, embroidered bodice, bejeweled straps, and train so long you should have gotten a ticket just to ride it with your eyes.

The dress took more than 600 hours to create—by hand. It's pretty much a masterpiece. 

Given all the detail work of the dress, her halo headpiece, and her eye-catching jewelry, it's also possible that many overlooked one small, but very important accessory: her Judith Leiber purse that carried some family secrets. 

Photos

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Blake Lively, Met Gala, 2018, Clutch

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Judith Leiber clutches

Courtesy of Judith Leiber

Judith Leiber clutches

Courtesy of Judith Leiber

The custom-made clutch actually had a hidden message—a subtle tribute to each member of the Reynolds-Lively family.

Designed with Austrian crystals, the image on one side of the bejeweled bag featured a bleeding-heart Mary, while the other side had "Reynolds" written in crystals and also the shape of a cross. To make it even more personalized to the mom of two, each point of the cross had letters B, R, J, and I. Those letters just so happen to also be the first initials of each member of Blake's family with her husband since 2012, actor Ryan Reynolds The pair are parents to daughters James and Ines.

So while Ryan, Ines and James may not have been able to attend the event with the Simple Favor star, at least they were there in Austrian crystals.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 Met Gala
Latest News
Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Polly

Insatiable, Netflix

Insatiable Stars Alyssa Milano and Debby Ryan Defend the Show Amid Backlash

Descendants 3

Under the Sea: A Descendants Story Coming to Disney Channel

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abosolo, Engagement

How Rachel Lindsay Plans to Feel ''Powerful and Sexy'' on Wedding Day

Jessica Simpson's Kids Watch Her Perform for The First Time

Kim Kardashian Works Out Hungover From Kylie's Party

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 106

Watch Kristin Cavallari Try to Wrangle Her German-Speaking Dog on Very Cavallari: ''Bitch, I Don't Speak Your Language''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.