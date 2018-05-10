How to Get Ombre Beach Waves: Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Jen Atkin Explains

There's no need to hit the beach to catch the perfect waves.

E! News caught up with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin—you've undoubtedly seen her work on the Kardashians, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber—to give us that yacht-riding, ombre look…without paying the big bucks Chrissy Teigen may shell out for lighter, effortless-looking tresses.

First, start with clean, towel-dried, damp hair. Then apply Sun of Beach Ombré Spray, the latest launch from the Ouai founder's hair collection, from mid strand to the ends.

"You want to make sure you don't spray directly at the root because—no one knows this— but when you get your hair color done, the heat from your scalp actually lifts faster than your mid-length does," noted the pro.