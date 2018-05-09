Riverdale's Black Hood Revealed & His Backstory Is Creepy AF

Caution! This post (obviously) contains spoilers for the May 9 episode of Riverdale, so proceed at your own risk!

Well, we guessed the who, but we could never have guessed the why.

Riverdale just revealed who the OG Black Hood is, and it's exactly who we've assumed and kind of hoped (in the weirdest way) it was since he started making creepy phone calls to Betty: her dad! Hal Cooper's been donning a black hood and murdering/attempting to murder sinners for months now, which is really the only thing that ever made sense.

But we also learned tonight the reason why he does such a thing, and it's certainly not what we expected.