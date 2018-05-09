Taylor Swift's Big Return: All the Best Moments From the Kickoff of Her Reputation Stadium Tour

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 9, 2018 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's finally got a new reputation! 

Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday evening in Glendale, AZ, and she started off with a bang, and a few bold statements. Before the show, Taylor posted video on her Instagram of a literal olive branch that Katy Perry sent her to bury any bad blood between them. 

Then, Taylor took the stage later that evening and commented on her rough year that was due in part to a feud she had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The musician alluded to being called a "snake" on social media, which was a big source of inspiration for her new and improved reputation. What else did Taylor do to kick off her big night? 

Watch

Taylor Swift Performs First Show of Reputation Tour

Get all the details in the clip above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Taylor Swift , Music , Feuds , Katy Perry , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories
Latest News

Jessica Simpson's Kids Watch Her Perform for The First Time

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Nicki Minaj Drops Her Album Queen: Breaking Down Her Lyrics About Drake, DJ Khaled and More

Demi Lovato Temporarily Leaves Rehab for Therapy

Mariah Carey Cancels Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Cancels Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Talk "A Star Is Born" Chemistry

Awkwafina Talks "Crazy Rich Asians" Improv & Her Moniker

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.