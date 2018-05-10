Chris Paul Set to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

In the game of hosting, Chris Paul is ready to deliver a slam dunk.

E! News can confirm the NBA player has been chosen to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 later this summer.

"I am honored that Nickelodeon asked me to host this year's Kids' Choice Sports awards. I grew up on Nickelodeon and now love watching it with my kids, and I can't wait to share this experience with them," he shared in a statement. "I promise to bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids' Choice Sports history."

The telecast will tape at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. this summer with plenty of famous athletes making appearances.

Photos

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

And beginning next month, kids will be able to cast their votes for their favorite athletes and all-star moments from the past year.

For those who may not know Chris, the Houston Rockets' point guard is a proud dad to two kids. He also deserves the title of philanthropist thanks to his work with various causes including the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

As for the NBA season, Chris isn't done just yet. The Houston Rockets will face off against the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals kicking off Monday.

Mark your calendars! Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 airs Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nickelodeon , Basketball , Sports , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Christy Carlson Romano, Kim Possible

Kim Possible Live-Action Movie Adds Original Stars Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kanye West Says He Would "Smash" Kim Kardashian's 4 Sisters in New Song "XTCY"

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Club

Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"

Pink

Pink Returns to the Stage After Hospitalization With Support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman

Viola Davis, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

How Viola Davis Overcame Poverty and Became a Hollywood Powerhouse

Carrie Underwood, Baby Bump

Carrie Underwood Debuts Baby Bump After Revealing She's Pregnant

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.