Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to a Baby Boy Named Hart

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together!

E! News can confirm the Australian model gave birth to a baby boy. The proud parents named their bundle of joy Hart, according to TMZ. Our source says Miranda is "doing great" and home resting.

Kerr is no stranger to motherhood, as she shares custody of 6-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Last November news broke that Miranda and the Snapchat CEO's brood would soon be growing. A spokesperson shared with us at the time, "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family." Two months later, the 35-year-old would debut her baby bump at a 2018 Golden Globes after-party.