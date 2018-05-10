Will Megan Be Able to Forgive Kyle and Actually Go Through With the Wedding on The Arrangement Season Finale?

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:00 AM
We hear wedding bells ringing!
The day has finally arrived for Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) to become husband and wife. Even though things ended on a rocky path after last week's episode, it looks like Megan is really going to go through with it.
Thanks to Terence's (Michael Vartan) beautiful speech, these two might actually have a fighting chance. "We're here to tell a love story. A story of two souls. Neither with families of their own," Terence said on a beautiful mountaintop while Kyle arrived at the wedding altar. "Who roamed the earth in search of something they could not name or describe."
"They'd never actually seen it, but each knew it was there, somewhere, waiting for them. They both suffered and lost hope, but grew stronger with each setback," he shared. "Until both were so strong they could not help but see each other."
At that moment, Megan is revealed looking more beautiful than ever in her wedding gown. Will these two say "I do" before the episode is over? It's a beautiful day for a wedding...
See it all go down in the clip above!
