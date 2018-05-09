Camila Cabello Feels ''Intense Gratitude'' After First Night of Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS
by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 9, 2018 3:59 PM
She may never be the same after this tour...
Last night Camila Cabello and Charli XCX helped Taylor Swift kick off her highly anticipated Reputation Tour as the opening acts—and what a show it was!
During the concert, which was in front of a record-breaking crowd of 59,157 fans at the University of Phoenix Stadium, both Camila and Charli came on stage to join Tay for her hit song "Shake It Off."
Following the momentous opening night, Camila took to her social media to express her gratitude for the opportunity to her 19.5 million fans.
Along with images and several videos from the collab, the 21-year-old "Havana" singer wrote, "What was going through my mind at this moment: I remembered when i came to school one day (I think I was in 9th grade but could be wrong) and my friend Mariana had just seen Taylor on the speak now tour and told me she touched her hand and i was like when am I ever gonna be able to afford to go to a Taylor swift concert and touch her hand during speak now, and I just had a moment of "if you would've told me then what was gonna happen I wouldn't have believed it" and I had such an intense gratitude for everything I'm experiencing right now."
Along with the sweet caption, the former Fifth Harmony singer wrote, "I love you @taylorswift13 and @charli_xcx."
E! News previously reported that last night Swift opened the show with "…Ready for It?" before seguing into "I Did Something Bad," "Gorgeous," "Style," "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," "Look What You Made Me Do," "End Game," "King of My Heart," "Delicate," "Shake It Off," "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," "All Too Well," "Black Space," "Dress," "Bad Blood," "Should've Said No," "Don't Blame Me," "Love Live," "New Year's Day," "Getaway Car," "Call It What You Want," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things." Her opening acts joined her for "Shake It Off," while she dedicated "Gorgeous" to boyfriend Joe Alwyn, pointing to him in the VIP area.
Tiffany Haddish even made a cameo onscreen during "Look What You Made Me Do," reciting the line: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!"
Swift, Charli and Camila will continue their global tour through November.
