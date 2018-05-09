Dean Unglert Says He's ''Single AF'' Even After Reuniting With Ex Lesley Murphy

Dean Unglert is pumping the brakes on his dating life.

The Bachelor in Paradise star hasn't found much luck in the dating department recently; his latest relationship with Bachelor Winter Games co-star Lesley Murphy ended in April after only four months. On this week's episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating With Dean Unglert, the reality TV star said that even after running into Lesley at a charity event, there's not much hope for a future together.

"I'm not dating anyone," he admitted. "I'm single AF. I think that's a very accurate qualification for me."

The 27-year-old also slammed rumors he's dating Kristina Schulman (who he romanced on BiP), The Bachelor's Kendall Long and Miley Cyrus' older sister, Brandi Cyrus.