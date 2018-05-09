A Boy Meets World Argument Briefly Tore the Internet and the Cast Apart

Quick question for you: on the classic TV show Boy Meets World, where was Mr. Feeny's house in relation to the Matthews house?

It feels like a dumb question with an obvious answer, but as the internet has discovered today, it is not so dumb or quite so obvious. Was Mr. Feeny the Matthews' next door neighbor, whose side door was across from the Matthews' side door, or was his house behind their house, so their backyards met up?

A fan named Kyle Simpson posted the question on Twitter after getting 50/50 results in an Instagram poll, and he was met with similarly mixed responses from many people, including Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel (Topanga) and Will Friedle (Eric). Friedle claimed Feeny's house was next door, and thus the yard was the side yard. Topanga was sure it was the backyard.

Eric lived in the house as a member of the Matthews family, but Topanga used the doors a lot...so who's right?!