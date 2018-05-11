Prince Liam Tries to Steer King Robert Off the Path of Corruption Before It's Too Late on The Royals

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., May. 11, 2018 9:30 AM
There's nothing like a little brotherly love!
In this clip from Sunday's season finale of The Royals, Prince Liam (William Moseley) sits down for a friendly game of chess with his big brother in a last-ditch effort to steer him off the path of corruption before the coup.
"Dad wanted to disband the monarchy because he understood how that kind of power can corrupt even the best of us," Liam tells his brother.
"Is that how you see me brother? Dark and corrupt?" King Robert (Max Brown) asks.
For Liam, his message serves as both a warning and a reminder of the great brother he's always known Robert to be.
E!
"I spent a lifetime trying to be more like my big brother, 'cause you were great," Liam assures.
Knowing that he was about to betray his brother in the biggest way possible, Liam leaves Robert with some powerful parting words.
"I didn't come here to compete with you. I just wanted to spend a few minutes with my brother, remind him that I love him and tell him that when he was at his best, no one loved him or appreciated him more than I did," Liam says before leaving the room.
See their heart-to-heart in the clip above.
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
Teen Choice Awards 2018: See the Riverdale Cast, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?