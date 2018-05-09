Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Shares a Photo of Her Newborn Son James

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 9, 2018 12:26 PM
Amber Portwood is introducing her new baby boy to her social media followers.
In the adorable photo, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Teen Mom star's daughter, Leah, holds her newborn baby brother, James, in her arms. "Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother," Amber captioned the sweet pic.
Amber and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed their son on Tuesday, May 8. This is the second child for Amber, who shares 9-year-old Leah with her ex, Gary Shirley.
Back in April, Amber shared a picture of Leah holding a baby doll, preparing for her baby brother's arrival.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"My beautiful booboo yesterday at my baby shower holding a little baby doll getting ready for little brother James," she told her Instagram followers.
Amber first announced her pregnancy back in November. One month later, the MTV star revealed that she and Andrew were expecting a baby boy.
Since that time, Amber has been taking her fans on her pregnancy journey with her, giving everyone updates on social media.
Just before giving birth, Amber gave her Twitter followers a heads up. "He's coming!!" Amber tweeted on May 7.
And it sounds like Amber's ex has met her new baby boy.
We have our ups and down I think the ups are more frequent than the downs. But the point is we are trying & honestly I want the best for them & leah deserves both parents working together. Thanks for all the great support.— Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) May 9, 2018
"Thanks to @AmberLPortwood & Andrew for sharing their little bundle of joy with @krissyK01 & I. We got to hold the little guy. BTW he is so stinky cute and again congrats," Gary tweeted. "We have our ups and down I think the ups are more frequent than the downs. But the point is we are trying & honestly I want the best for them & leah deserves both parents working together. Thanks for all the great support."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
