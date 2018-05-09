Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Shares a Photo of Her Newborn Son James

Amber Portwood is introducing her new baby boy to her social media followers.

In the adorable photo, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Teen Mom star's daughter, Leah, holds her newborn baby brother, James, in her arms. "Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother," Amber captioned the sweet pic.

Amber and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed their son on Tuesday, May 8. This is the second child for Amber, who shares 9-year-old Leah with her ex, Gary Shirley.

Back in April, Amber shared a picture of Leah holding a baby doll, preparing for her baby brother's arrival.