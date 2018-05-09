Lala Kent, Kyle Richards and More Bravolebrities Share Their Moms' Beauty Advice

Moms know best…especially the Bravo variety.

Nobody knows about the value of a good glam session better than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley…except for maybe their mamas. Ahead of Mother's Day, Bravolebrities, including Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, RHOA's Sheree Whitfield and Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks, shared the best beauty advice they've received from their moms.

If you're like RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer's mom, you know how a full makeup look can leave lasting impressions.

"I think it's always put your best foot forward—just being presentable," Tinsley shared. "To me, that means, you know, I feel more confident when I put makeup on, and I grew up with a mom that woke me up with full glam makeup and lip gloss on."