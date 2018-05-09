NBC Investigation Concludes Management Didn't Know About Matt Lauer Accusations

The internal, five-month investigation was led by Kim Harris, general counsel of NBCUniversal, and two outside law firms.

And while the report states that "most" of the 68 witnesses interviewed had "positive things to say" about Lauer's workplace demeanor, it also says that a "number of individuals interviewed said that Lauer could be flirtatious, would frequently make jokes, some with sexual overtones, and would openly engage in sexually-oriented banter in the workplace."

"Several women also credibly described to the investigation team being the subject of what they believed was a sexual overture from Lauer in which he complimented them on their appearance in sexually suggestive ways," the report states. "According to these women, Lauer did not pursue them further when they deflected or ignored the overture, and they did not experience any retaliation. All these women stated that they did not report this behavior to anyone in a position of authority."