FKA twigs Reveals She Had 6 Fibroid Tumors Removed From Her Uterus

FKA twigs is recovering from surgery after having six fibroid tumors removed from her uterus.
In an open letter posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer revealed her tumors were the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis and a couple of strawberries—"a fruit bowl of everyday pain," she called it. The "M3LL155X" artist wrote that her nurse likened the weight and size to being six months pregnant.
"I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times," she wrote, "and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again."
The American Pregnancy Association defines fibroid tumors as "usually undetected non-cancerous masses that grow in the uterus."
The musician had surgery to remove her tumors in December. Despite having "lots of love from friends and family," FKA twigs admitted she "felt really alone" and that her "confidence as a woman was knocked."
However, the star started dancing at The Choreography House on Wednesday and revealed she felt like her "strong self again for the first time in a while,"—calling the experience "magical." She posted a video of her dancing in the studio alongside her open letter.
"Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself," she wrote, "you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again."
While FKA twigs described herself as a "very private person," she decided to share her experience to help other women who have fibroid tumors.
"I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone," she wrote. "You can get through this."
At the end of her post, the singer wrote, "and with this I let go of the pain…love always twigs."
