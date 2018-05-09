FKA twigs Reveals She Had 6 Fibroid Tumors Removed From Her Uterus

FKA twigs is recovering from surgery after having six fibroid tumors removed from her uterus.

In an open letter posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer revealed her tumors were the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis and a couple of strawberries—"a fruit bowl of everyday pain," she called it. The "M3LL155X" artist wrote that her nurse likened the weight and size to being six months pregnant.

"I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times," she wrote, "and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again."