Watch Pauley Perrette's Emotional Message to NCIS Fans After Her Final Episode

Pauley Perrette and Abby Sciuto have a message for you, NCIS fans.

After 15 years on the hit CBS drama, Perrette made her final appearance as the fan-favorite forensic scientist, and after the emotional episode, NCIS's Twitter account posted a video message for Abby's fans. Warning: it will probably make your eyes rain.

"I hope that the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run," Perrette says in the video. "I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support. Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can't imagine a fan group being any better than that."