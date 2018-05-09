Kim Kardashian Enjoys a Fashionable Family Night With Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a glamorous night out with her family on Tuesday by attending The Business of Fashion dinner with her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Keeping with the same designer she wore for the Met Gala, Kim wore a 1995 Versace dress to the New York event. The yellow number featured a corset, as well as a thigh-high slit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her hair down for the evening and accessorized her look with matching yellow heels.

As for her sister Kylie, the new mom wore a multicolor, wave-print dress from Celine and rocked a high ponytail for the event.