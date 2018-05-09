Backstreet Boys Dress Up as the Spice Girls in Celebration of Girl Power

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:59 AM
Two iconic '90s groups just became one with a little help from the costume department.
During their recurring Backstreet Boys Cruise, the iconic "Larger Than Life" alumni hit the stage Tuesday night to entertain their fans at sea—only this time, they looked a wee bit different.
The group had taken on the personas of their fellow female stars, the Spice Girls, down to their signature getups.
One by one, AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell stepped out as the leopard-sporting Scary Spice, the sequin-dressed Ginger Spice, blond and bubblegum pink Baby Spice, blunt bobbed Posh Spice and crop top-donning Sporty Spice.
They each fully embraced their alter egos' aesthetics for the night with manicures, wigs and platform heels and boots.
The set was also '90s-themed with the boys singing along to Spice Girls hits like "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There." Carter was clearly feeling the vibe as he belted and bopped to the tunes in character.
It didn't stop at the Spice Girls, however. The group continued to play along to throwback tracks like No Doubt's "Just a Girl," Pink's "Raise Your Glass" and Aerosmith's "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)."
The grand finale came with Carter's rendition of Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again" as Howie crawled through his legs.
What sparked the themed concert? As they wrote on their joint Instagram account, "Celebrating all of the girl power that's kept us going for 25 years."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!