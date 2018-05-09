Backstreet Boys Dress Up as the Spice Girls in Celebration of Girl Power

Two iconic '90s groups just became one with a little help from the costume department.

During their recurring Backstreet Boys Cruise, the iconic "Larger Than Life" alumni hit the stage Tuesday night to entertain their fans at sea—only this time, they looked a wee bit different.

The group had taken on the personas of their fellow female stars, the Spice Girls, down to their signature getups.

One by one, AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell stepped out as the leopard-sporting Scary Spice, the sequin-dressed Ginger Spice, blond and bubblegum pink Baby Spice, blunt bobbed Posh Spice and crop top-donning Sporty Spice.

They each fully embraced their alter egos' aesthetics for the night with manicures, wigs and platform heels and boots.