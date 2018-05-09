Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Makes Her Debut Ahead of Royal Wedding

Ever wonder what it would be like to see Meghan Markle up close?

Madame Tussauds London gave royal admirers an idea on Wednesday by unveiling a wax figure of the former Suits star.

The lookalike stands next to a replica of Meghan's fiancé Prince Harry and dons her famous green engagement dress from P.A.R.O.S.H. A copy of Meghan's diamond engagement ring can also be spotted on the figure's left hand.

While the Harry model has lived at the wax museum since 2014, Madame Tussauds recently updated the figure of the future groom by adding the royal's beard and changing his style.