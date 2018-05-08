NCIS Fans, Michael Weatherly Can't Believe" Pauley Perrette Left the Show Either

Oh, Tony!

Pauley Perrette exited NCIS after 15 seasons on Tuesday night, and one fan still "can't believe" Abby Sciuto left the show: Michael Weatherly aka Special Agent Tony DiNozzo!

Weatherly, who left the longrunning CBS hit drama at the end of season 13, took to Twitter to weigh in on NCIS' goodbye to Abby, posting a video he captioned, "What a great performance tonight by @PauleyP ..."

In the nine-second video, Weatherly is walking, seemingly in a state of disbelief, before finally saying, "I can't believe Abby is leaving." Same, right?!

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

In the May 8 episode (Spoiler alert!), Abby chose to leave the team in order to carry out her late team member Clay Reeves (Duane Henry) after he died protecting her, starting a charity in his mom's name in London. 

Ahead of the emotional episode, Weatherly also tweeted, "I will be watching #abby tonight on #ncis and telling my kids,"...it's ok. It's ok." Big kiss!" He added on Instagram that he would be watching with a box of Kleenex. 

NCIS, Michael Weatherly

CBS

Perrette tweeted back at Weatherly, saying, "I love you @M_Weatherly But you know that, and so does everyone else. My Brother. :)"

See, the NCIS team really is a family! 

Weatherly, who currently stars on CBS' Bull, left NCIS in 2016, "DiNozzo is a wonderful, quixotic character & I couldn't have had more fun playing him over the past 13 seasons." 

In his swan song episode, DiNozzo also chose to leave the team, and he actually called McGee (Sean Murray) in tonight's episode to check on Abby after she was shot. 

Back in October 2017, Perrette announced she was leaving the CBS hit on Twitter, shutting down false rumors about her departure. 

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Bull airs at 9 p.m. on CBS. 

