Jennifer Lopez Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Let's get loud because Jennifer Lopez is performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The superstar singer—who's also a judge and executive producer on World of Dance, premiering May 29 on NBC—announced the big news during her appearance on this morning's Today show.

Last month, the sultry singer premiered her new song "El Anillo" on the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Award stage and gave the audience a killer performance, in which the chart-topping pop star was dripping with diamonds.

The 48-year-old triple-threat, who was sold more than 75 million albums during her illustrious career, is no stranger to lending her talents to the Billboard Music Awards stage. She first wowed the crowd when she performed "Waiting for Tonight" at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. She's performed at the award show on several occasions over the years, performing "First Love" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, where she also received the Icon Award.