How Pauley Perrette Exited NCIS: Goodbye Abby!

Goodbye Abby!

After 15 seasons playing Abby Scuito, Pauley Perrette's final episode of NCIS aired on Tuesday night, and yes, tissues were definitely cried into. (Warning, spoilers ahead!)

After Abby and Clay Reeves (Duane Henry) were held at gunpoint by a mugger, who fired his gun in last week's episode's final moments, "Two Steps Back" wasted no time in revealing the fallout of the shocking moment: While we were initially worried that Abby would be the body in the bag on the autopsy table, once it was unzipped it was revealed to be Reeves, who only just joined the team last season. RIP!

Abby, meanwhile, was in critical condition, with viewers being treated to several flashbacks throughout the emotional hour, which included a surprise phone call from Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), who left the team in season 13. (Like McGee, we love you, too, Tony!)