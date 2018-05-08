EXCLUSIVE!

Lili Reinhart Shares Kelly Ripa's Advice Before First Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 8, 2018 5:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She didn't look it but Lili Reinhart was full of nerves before the 2018 Met Gala.

Before fashion's biggest night, the Riverdale actress invited E! News to her suite at NYC's Carlyle Hotel to talk about her first time at the ball and the custom metallic H&M dress she'd be wearing.

"I feel like I'm more scared than excited, but you know, in a good kind of way. I've never been to something like this before. I feel incredibly honored to be surrounded by a bunch of artists that I admire and look up to. I'm just happy to be here. I'm very lucky," the actress told E! News.

Photos

Met Gala 2018: Best Dressed Stars to the Hit the Red Carpet

Although the stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art can be daunting for even veteran Met-goers, the 21-year-old actress said she was more nervous about presenting herself well.  Luckily, along with having Cole Sprouse by her side—in their red-carpet debut—Lili received some sage advice from a Met Gala pro. 

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Lili Reinhart

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"I had dinner with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos [Sunday] night, and they've been to the Met," Lili revealed. "Kelly was giving me a bunch of advice, told me you spend an eternity on the steps walking. She said, ‘You're going to be there for a long time. When you get there, just stop and take a moment and take it all in because it's a lot.' She said just take your time and walk slowly, because everyone walks slowly apparently."

On the first Monday of May, the CW actress was one of the first to hit the carpet and ascended up the stairs in an corseted, off-the-shoulder mini with a long flowing train. It turns out Betty Cooper had a lot of say in the design of the dress, and she opted for edge.  

Photos

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the Met Gala 2018

"[H&M] sent me two sketches, and one had sleeves and one was strapless. I immediately liked the flowy sleeves because I thought it felt very much in theme with the "Heavenly Bodies," Lili explained.  

"There was an idea to do a corset, and I suggested that it be metal because I thought it would be a really cool contrast with the fabric of the sleeves and the train. It's just kind of badass. I feel like a Renaissance princess in it," she added.

There's no better way to take on your first Met Gala, right?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lili Reinhart , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Mary J. Blige & Simone I. Smith on New Jewelry Line, Sister Love

Mary J. Blige Reveals Her Favorite Hairstyle

ESC: Laura Harrier

19 Beauty Products That Laura Harrier Swears by

ESC: Nina Dobrev, Best Dressed

Nina Dobrev Stuns in the '80s Trend That Princess Diana Loved

ESC: Awkwafina

The Message Behind Awkwafina's Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Pout

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

How Does Gwyneth Paltrow's $600 Skin Routine Compare to Other Celebs'?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.