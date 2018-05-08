Geena Davis and Dr. Reza Jarrahy Divorcing After 16 Years of Marriage

Geena Davis and her husband Dr. Reza Jarrahy are divorcing after 16 years of marriage, E! News can confirm.

According to court docs obtained by E! News, the petition was filed by Reza, a neurosurgeon, under the name "Rob Doe" against "Veronica Doe" and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause in the split.

The doctor is also requesting that the Oscar-winning actress be denied any request for spousal support.

According to the documents, the pair separated on Dec. 15, 2017.

Reza, 47, and Davis, 62, have three children together, 13-year-old twin boys Kaiis and Kian and a 16-year-old daughter Alizeh.