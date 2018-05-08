BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Their PDA to the Streets After 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 8, 2018 5:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

BACKGRID

It sure looks like one couple is having quite the trip to New York City.

Just one day after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, the famous pair continued their stay in the Big Apple with a shopping trip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were spotted shopping at Stadium Goods where they couldn't help but display some PDA.

Photographers caught the couple kissing on the lips as Kylie wrapped her arms around Stormi Webster's dad. "Rock rock rock," Travis wrote on Instagram earlier today when holding his leading lady's hands in New York City.

The pair also stopped by luxury vintage boutique What Goes Around Comes Around in SoHo where Kylie purchased items from Dior and Louis Vuitton.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

According to Kylie, last night's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was the couple's "first real party" since welcoming baby Stormi back in February.

Ultimately, the pair was able to impress fashion lovers with their designs by Alexander Wang.

"We wanted to go with something more simple, edgy, young, so that's exactly what we did," Kylie dished to Vogue about her mermaid-inspired dress. As for that viral band-aid, the mystery remains.

Whether they are in New York City or closer to home in Calabasas, those close to the couple believe Travis and Kylie's relationship has only grown after welcoming a baby girl. In fact, some say things have never been better.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," a source previously shared with E! News. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Couples , 2018 Met Gala , PDA , Met Gala , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Poses With Stormi Webster for Intimate 21st Birthday Portraits

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Already in a "Good Place" After Her Breakup: How She Put Younes Bendjima Behind Her

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, KUWTK 1502

Scott Disick Gets Kris Jenner Back for Art Shaming Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Best Friends Forever! Take a Closer Look at Kylie Jenner's Squad in Honor of Her 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner, Love Magazine

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at All Her Model Moments!

Kris Jenner Art-Shames Khloe Kardashian -- Wow!

KUWTK 1502, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardahian

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Momager Kris Jenner for ''Art Shaming'' Her on KUWTK: ''It's Mean''

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.