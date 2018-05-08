Heavenly Prices: 12 Drugstore Products on the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Believe it or not, not everything on the Met Gala red carpet was super fancy.
Like any makeup lover will tell you, the price of hair and makeup products aren't the best indicators for effectiveness. Finding the perfect beauty routine is such a personal journey, there are probably a few drugstore must-haves that will work better for you than their luxury counterparts. Plus, when you walk out of the house (or, in this case, up the Met Gala stairs), no one can tell whether your concealer is $4 or $400. All that matters is that it works.
Celebrities like Mindy Khaling and Blake Lively, along with their very talented glam squads, have figured out the drugstore products that work of them, trusting these super affordable beauty products in front of hundreds of flashing cameras. Yes, some of the celebs and beauty pros are sponsored by beauty companies, but you can be the judge of how well the product works by taking a closer look at last night's looks.
Check out the celebrities that wore drugstore products on the red carpet and get ready to make a run to your local drugstore (or fill your online cart)!
Nina Westervelt/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Issa Rae
Hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood calls this product "key" making sure the Insecure star's hair was moisturized and flexible to complete her Senegalese-inspired look.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
"Tonight is hands down a skin celebration night so you have to have the right skincare products in order to give that ultra beam gleam," beauty pro Carola Gonzalez said.
To achieve perfect skin on the Neutrogena ambassador, the pro used this concealer and the star's own cheek palette.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Ashley Graham
The star's heavenly complexion comes courtesy of this drugstore foundation and makeup artist Allan Avandano.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Sasha Lane
Celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson used this sculpting paste to delicately brush the actress' baby hairs, making her look like a "whimsical angel."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Naselli used this product TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray to protect the actress' hair from any damage.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Mindy Khaling
Right before the red carpet, "I resprayed Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo at the top of her head to create one final blast of texture and placed the crown," hairstylist Marc Mena revealed. Between the dry shampoo and lots of bobby pins, this crown stayed put on the star's head.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Tiffany Haddish
Makeup artist Dionne Wynn used this pressed powder to maintain the star's "virgin skin"-inspired look.
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Olivia Munn
To match her powerful lipstick, manicurist Tracylee used an Essie nail polish.
"Olivia's nails for tonight were inspired by the crusades and their infamous body armor," she said.
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in Model Clicks, $9
Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cardi B
To finish off the "Bodak Yellow" rapper looks, makeup artist Erika La'Pearl used a drugstore glue on the KISS Lash Couture Triple Push Up lash strips in Teddy.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Blake Lively
For Blake's berry lip (the hero of her makeup), makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used this drugstore must-have.
L'Oreal Paris
Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Varnished Rosewood, $8
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monae
The singer used a classic drugstore product to moisturize her skin prior to the red carpet. "Since it's not greasy, it's prefect to make up her glow, without worry of messing up her outfit," makeup artist Jessica Smalls said.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Zendaya
To achieve "pieceyness" of the actress' hairstyle, Unilever hairstylist Ursula Stephen added this mousse, using the scrunching technique for shine and waves.