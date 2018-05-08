Inside Justin Theroux and Emma Stone's Newfound Friendship

Who knew Justin Theroux and Emma Stone were such good buds?

Last night, photogs spotted Justin and Emma leaving together from Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala after-party at the Up & Down Club in NYC. Of course, the friends weren't alone—the two left in a chauffeured car with Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

A source tells E! News that in addition to leaving together, two also arrived with each other to Riri's fun-filled bash last night and "were together all night."

"They mingled with guests and both drank Armand de Brignac," adds the source.

Theroux, who had not attended the Met Gala since 2010, donned an all-black look for the swanky after party. Stone opted to wear the navy blue dress with gold embellishments that she rocked to the glittering gala.

But this isn't the only time that the stars, who recently worked together on the upcoming series Maniac, have spent time with each other in recent days.