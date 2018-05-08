Katy Perry Sends Taylor Swift a Literal Olive Branch Before Tour Kickoff

No more bad blood?

It looks like Katy Perry has sent Taylor Swift an olive branch, literally, ahead of Swift's opening night on her Reputation Tour. Swift posted a video to her Instagram story on Tuesday which shows the olive branch and a card, addressed to an "old friend."

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift says in the Instagram video. "This mean so much." Swift captioned the video, "Thank you Katy."

"Hey Old Friend," the note begins. "I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us. I really want to clear the air…"