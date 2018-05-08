Clayne Crawford Addresses Lethal Weapon Exit: "You Can't Fire Me on My Day Off!"

Lethal Weapon is done with Clayne Crawford.

After complaints about his behavior on set, it's being reported that Crawford has been fired from the Fox series, and that producers are trying to recast Riggs so they can bring the show back for a third season. Shortly after news of his exit from the series broke, Crawford addressed his firing on Twitter. "Wait, wait, wait......you can't fire me on my day off!" he wrote.

Just two weeksm ago Crawford spoke out after reports surfaced that his behavior was putting the show's chances of renewal in danger. Deadline reported complaints of "emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment."

In a lengthy statement, he described two incidents on set that he says he was reprimanded for. He says he "reacted with anger" when he felt that working conditions were unsafe, and then also takes responsibility for an incident during an episode he directed when an actor was hit by a piece of shrapnel during a scene.