Scarlett Johansson Defends Decision to Wear Marchesa to the 2018 Met Gala

Who knew a dress could cause so much controversy?

Scarlett Johansson has found herself in the middle of drama after she selected a Marchesa dress to wear to the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night. For the glittering gala, the 33-year-old opted for a romantic off-the-shoulder burgundy dress with a tulle skirt and floral appliqués—but it wasn't the design that got people talking it was the designer.

The label is designed by Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Marchesa has been noticeably absent on most major red carpets in the wake of the Weinstein sexual assault scandal—so Johansson' choice to go with the label at such a high-visibility event was definitely a statement.

Following the dress drama, the star defended her decision with a simple statement given to E! News.

Defending herself, Johansson said, "I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers."