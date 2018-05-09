Real Housewives' Biggest Family Feuds: When the Drama Hits Too Close to Home

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 9, 2018 5:00 AM
Every family fights. Most just don't do it on TV.
While the Real Housewives feuds are largely known for going down between the frenemies amongst the cast, the biggest drama always goes down when it comes to family. Just imagine if your family's Thanksgiving spats were captured by reality TV cameras.
No one knows more about family drama becoming TV fodder more than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, whose strained relationships with her sisters has played out ever since the show premiered in 2010. Of course, Kyle isn't the first Housewife from the Bravo reality franchise to work through some family issues on-screen...
Kyle Richards: During last night's RHOBH reunion, Kyle revealed she had sister Kathy Hilton haven't spoken in six months because of Kyle's new Paramount Network show American Woman, which is inspired by their late mother's life as a single mom in the ‘70s. Kyle explained the drama likely started when her husband Mauricio left their joint real estate company to go off on his own.
Of course, the ups and downs of Kyle's relationship with her sister Kim, once a RHOBH castmember, played out as a prominent storyline on the show since it began. "You stole my goddamn house!" is a line no RHOBH fan will ever forget.
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga: It's hard to believe the sister-in-laws are now thick as thieves considering just how bad their feud was when Melissa joined the cast in season three, which infamously kicked off with a brawl at a family christening.
After years of feuds over sprinkle cookies, stripper rumors, gold digger allegations and a lot of Joe Gorga vs. Joe Giudice, Teresa and Melissa eventually called a truce and came together as a family after Teresa's legal woes.
In New Jersey, blood is thicker than water. Well, usually...
Teresa Giudice and Kathy Wakile: While they were close growing up, Kathy's introduction as a Housewife in season three of Real Housewives of New Jersey made it clear these cousins were estranged.
Their family feud reached its peak at the season four finale, when Kathy called Teresa's father "a coward" and mother "a f—king liar." Teresa also made remarks about Kathy's parents.
And in season seven, Teresa sat down with Kathy and said she wanted to "cut the cancer out" after her release from prison. She accused Kathy of trying to use her to become relevant in the media and claimed she never heard from her while she was serving her one year sentence.
"I'm glad that we got closure," Teresa said. "I'm done. I've just reached my breaking point, I've had enough."
Dina and Caroline Manzo: Tre isn't the only RHONJ lady to deal with family drama, as the Manzo sisters, who both were members of the original cast, had an epic falling out…off-camera, resulting in the sisters not speaking FOR YEARS. It's one of the Bravo franchise's great mysteries.
After Caroline said their relationship was "over" during an appearance on WWHL in 2016, Dina tweeted, ""I was told NEVER to reach out/speak to her or her family again. Disinvited to holidays? But I'm the rock she's trying to get blood out of?"
The latest update came earlier this year, when Dina told Andy Cohen they still were not speaking, but their falling out wasn't her fault.
Tamra Judge: Viewers have watched as The Real Housewives of Orange County's estranged relationship with her daughter Sidney Barney has played out…much to Sidney's dismay.
"The ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few," Sidney, who lives with her father/Tamra's ex-husband Simon, wrote in a 2017 Facebook post after Tamra posted a social from her high school graduation on social media against her daughter's wishes.
She accused her mother of putting "herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me." Tamra tweeted that Sidney was "#brainwashed" by Simon.
Vicki Gunvalson Tamra's frenemy has also dealt with some public spats with her daughter Brianna Wolfsmith-Culberson, except they happened on the show as Brianna did not like Vicki's then-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. And she was not shy about voicing her dislike, refusing to stay in Vicki's home after he moved in.
"My kids are never going to be around him because I still think Brooks is a terrible person," Brianna said. After Vicki and Brooks broke up in, she was able to repair her relationship with Brianna.
