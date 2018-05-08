Colton Haynes Files for Divorce From Jeff Leatham Six Months After Wedding

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are officially calling it quits after six months of marriage.

Days after rumors sparked of a split between the newlyweds, the actor filed for divorce from the floral designer on Tuesday, a source confirmed to E! News.

Last week, the two seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram and Haynes deleted pictures with his husband on his account, raising red flags that something was awry.

Additionally, a source told E! News their relationship went south some time ago. "Through their relationship," an insider said Jeff "pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself."

The recent death of Hayne's mother "really changed things," the source added. "He realized how isolated he'd been from his friends in the time he needed them most. Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed."