The Art of Avoiding—or Embracing—an Ex at the Met Gala

As is so often the case when a guest list is this massive (while still, somehow, being exclusive), more often than not you're going to run into people you know, and perhaps even a person or two that you've dated.

And since this isn't your BFF's housewarming party and she'll totally understand if you don't want to go because her husband's best friend is your ex-boyfriend and he's going to be there (though screw them for not disinviting him), you're just going to have to suck it up and be prepared to be annoyed. Or maybe...you're a little excited or intrigued to see your ex, no matter how serious or not you two ever were, in the flesh.

Happily, this isn't to be confused with an accidental run-in at CVS. This is the Met Gala, so chances are you're going to look absolutely fabulous. Which as we all know is really more important than anything else in the moment, including whether or not you've brought a date or are in a relationship yourself.

Or you're Madonna, who for the last two years has seen Alex Rodriguez at these things with Jennifer Lopez and in all likelihood couldn't care less. Last year, in fact, two ghosts of A-Rod's past were in the house, Madonna and Kate Hudson, the latter of whom is currently expecting her third child and skipped the shindig last night.