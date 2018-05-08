Katy Perry Flew in Kim Kardashian's Press-On Nails for the Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 8, 2018 12:23 PM
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
It's Katy Perry to the rescue!
After attending the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, Kim Kardashian revealed how the singer helped her avoid a beauty crisis.
On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photo of Katy looking at Kim's nails. The user captioned the photo "I can already hear Kim. 'I don't usually do long nails so I decided to switch it up tonight.'"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied to the user by sharing how Katy helped her in a pinch.
"Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA," the reality star said. "LOL. They are just glued on! So had to show her!"
Looks like Katy really lived up to those angel wings she wore on Monday.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Katy wore Versace to the soirée. Her ensemble consisted of giant white angle wings, a gold dress and gold boots.
Kim also dressed in gold for the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed event. She wore a floor-length Versace gown and donned a half-up-half-down hairstyle. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces and showcased dramatic, liner-rimmed eyes.
Katy wasn't the only famous friend Kim hung out with that evening. She shared photos of her mingling with Sarah Jessica Parker, Donatella Versace, Cardi B, SZA and power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Her mother Kris Jenner was there, too, as were her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More Fashionistas Bring Their 2018 Met Gala Looks to Life in Vogue Video Portraits
