Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More Fashionistas Bring Their 2018 Met Gala Looks to Life in Vogue Video Portraits

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 8, 2018 12:15 PM

Strike a pose!

In honor of the 2018 Met GalaVogue helped the evening's standout fashionistas bring their couture looks to life. With the help of an expert video team and some pulsing music, the stars turned the exhibits of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into picture-perfect backdrops as they grooved for the cameras. 

Stars like RihannaAriana Grande and Miley Cyrusshowed off all angles of their ensembles as they writhed around among the artwork. Reality star siblings Kim KardashianKendall Jennerand Kylie Jenner turned their joint video into a sister act while YSL muses Amber VallettaZoë Kravitzand Kate Moss strutted in unison for their clip. Meanwhile, George Clooneyand Amal Clooney took a sartorial stroll. 

Perhaps the biggest scene stealer of the bunch was Frances McDormand who not so shockingly let loose as she twirled with Pierpaolo Piccioli in her showstopping headpiece. 

2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Check out some of the videos above! Which one is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below!

