The 2018 Met Gala's Best Dressed Couple Is...

The veteran couples were given a run for their money when it came to the duos who used this year's event as their coming out party. Stars like Riverdale's on-screen and off-screen couple of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhardt looked like your modern-day Prince Charming and Cinderella. They were flawless together.

Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin held hands on the carpet in Tommy Hilfiger designs and wow did they look hot. New mom Kylie Jenner stunned with her beau Travis Scott only three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster. Her fierce black ensemble paired with Scott's velvet shoes definitely earn them a spot on our hottest couples list.

Oh, and we can't forget Met Gala royalty Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. Brady might be a golden god on the football field, but in the fashion world his wife is the goddess we all hail to!

No matter which couple you are rooting for in Hollywood, you have to admit that the Met Gala brought out the best from these duos. Their couple style is what we use as our inspiration on a daily basis and we love them all. That being said, only one couple can win the Met Gala and it's your turn to weigh in on the winner.

Cast your vote for the best-dressed and cutest couple of the 2018 Met Gala below!